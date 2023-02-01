That '90s Show

Netflix

‘That ’90s Show’ Is Thriving – But Netflix Is Missing the Full Benefit | Chart

by | February 1, 2023 @ 11:03 AM

Demand for the reboot is also driving views of the original ”That ’70s Show“ on Peacock

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The biggest gainer among this week’s top breakout shows was Netflix’s “That ’90s Show.” But in addition, demand for the reboot of “That ’70s Show” rose by 38% this week to 21.7 times the average show, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

