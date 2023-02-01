‘That ’90s Show’ Is Thriving – But Netflix Is Missing the Full Benefit | Chart

Demand for the reboot is also driving views of the original ”That ’70s Show“ on Peacock

The biggest gainer among this week’s top breakout shows was Netflix’s “ That ’90s Show .” But in addition, demand for the reboot of “That ’70s Show” rose by 38% this week to 21.7 times the average show, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Tapping into the fan base of this now-classic sitcom seems to be a move that is paying off for Netflix. However, the service may not be realizing the full value of reboot. The original series has seen a similarly sharp increase in demand as fans rediscover the show that started it all, but seasons of the original show are available on Peacock, not Netflix.

Most in-demand breakout series, Jan. 21-27, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Meanwhile, the poor critical reception of “Velma” seems to be catching up with that show. While a heated debate over HBO Max’s adaptation of the classic cartoon helped drive interest for the show last week, in the most recent week demand for it fell by 21%, even though it’s scheduled to release two episodes a week through Feb. 9.

Contrast the fleeting demand for “Velma” with the much longer-lasting demand for Netflix’s “Wednesday,” which topped the ranking for another week with 36.5 times average demand. Durable demand for this show bodes well for its confirmed second season.

Fourth and fifth place this week again went to two Paramount+ series in the Sheridan-verse, “Tulsa King” and “1923,” although they swapped spots, with “1923” pulling ahead of “Tulsa King.” The streamer’s bet on a creator like Taylor Sheridan has yielded multiple shows that can attract audience attention simultaneously.

One surprising show that featured in this week’s ranking was a Thai drama that might have flown under the radar of industry observers. “GAP,” from Thailand’s Channel 3, reached a higher level of demand this week (16.1 times the average) than Disney+ originals “Willow” and “National Treasure: Edge of History.”

While it first premiered in November, “GAP” is just now breaking through with American audiences. Shows from Asia have more frequently been reaching mainstream levels of popularity in recent years. The genres that have usually found success with American audiences have been Japanese anime and Korean dramas, but output from Thailand has been showing up on the rankings recently, too.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.