Velma

HBO Max's "Velma" is drawing demand.

Jinkies! ‘Velma’ Demand Surges 127% – a Critic-Defying Win for HBO Max | Chart

by | January 25, 2023 @ 5:24 PM

Netflix’s ”Wednesday“ continues to lead overall audience interest

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

As much as people may love to hate both the show and Mindy Kaling, HBO Max’s “Velma” saw a whopping 127% increase in demand and rose up to take second place on this week’s ranking of the most in-demand new shows, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

