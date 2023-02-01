Netflix’s New Tactic to Thwart Password Sharing Could Get Your Account Blocked After 31 Days

Netflix has finally introduced new measures to curb widespread password sharing, and they largely revolve around digital geo-fencing.

Subscribers will now only be permitted to log into their accounts using one home wi-fi network, per a report from TheStreamable.

Netflix users must connect to the Wi-Fi at their primary location and stream a series or movie on their app or web browser at least once every 31 days while establishing so-called “trusted devices” that Netflix software will recognize.

The system works by scanning for IP addresses, device IDs and account activity to verify if a device was signed into a Netflix account within a designated primary location.

A subscriber’s device is blocked when login attempts are made outside of that primary location. They will be prompted at that time to sign up for a new account. Netflix, however, will not automatically charge account holders if their login attempts are made outside of their home or designated location.

But fear not: For subscribers looking to login and watch Netflix content while traveling, there is an accommodating loophole. If signing on from a business device or hotel smart TV, account holders can receive a temporary code from the streamer that grants access for a full week.

As has always been the case, the number of devices that are allowed to stream from one account varies upon the subscriber’s price tier. The Basic with Ads and Basic tiers allow for one device, while more pricy Standard and Premium tiers offer streaming on two and four “trusted devices,” respectively.