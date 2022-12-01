With the holidays right around the corner, December welcomes a brand-new slate of must-watches this month on Netflix, including highly anticipated releases like “Glass Onion,” “White Noise” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

TV lovers are in for an exciting month as favorites like “Emily in Paris” returns for Season 2, “Firefly Lane” comes back for the first half of Season 2 and spinoff “The Witcher: Blood Origin” makes its debut. As temperatures drop, turn on summer dating shows like “Love Island USA” Season 3 and “Too Hot to Handle” Season 4 to escape the cold.

Crime flicks like Aubrey Plaza’s “Emily the Criminal” and the Brad Pitt-fronted “Bullet Train” also arrive on the streaming service this month. In terms of library titles, “21 Jump Street,” “My Girl,” “Troy” and “Coach Carter” are also newly added.

Read on for the full list of what’s new on Netflix in December 2022.

Coming Soon

“The Glory”

“God’s Crooked Lines”

“The Interest of Love”

“My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy”

Dec. 1

“Dead End”

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean” Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes

“The Masked Scammer”

“Qala”

“Troll”

“21 Jump Street”

“Basketball Wives” Season 1

“Basketball Wives” Season 2

“Coach Carter”

“Forged in Fire: Knife or Death” Season 1

“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

“The Happytime Murders”

“LEGO Friends: Holiday Special”

“Love Island USA” Season 3

“Meekah” Season 1

“My Girl”

“Peppermint”

“Troy”

Dec. 2

“Big Brother” Season 10

“Big Brother” Season 14

“Firefly Lane” Season 2 Part 1

“Hot Skull”

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”

“My Unorthodox Life” Season 2

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol”

“Sr.”

“Supermodel Me: Revolution” Season 1

“Warriors of Future”

Dec. 3

“The Best of Me”

“Bullet Train”

Dec. 4

“The Amazing Race” Season 17

“The Amazing Race” Season 31

Dec. 5

“Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race”

Dec. 6

“The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus”

“Delivery by Christmas”

“Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?”

Dec. 7

“Burning Patience”

“Emily the Criminal”

“I Hate Christmas”

“The Marriage App”

“The Most Beautiful Flower”

“Smiley”

“Too Hot to Handle” Season 4

Dec. 8

“The Elephant Whisperers”

‘In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case”

“Lookism”

Dec. 9

“CAT”

“Dragon Age: Absolution”

“Dream Home Makeover” Season 4

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower”

“Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” Part 2

Dec. 10

“Alchemy of Souls” Season 1 Part 2

“Prisoners”

Dec. 13

“Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure”

“Last Chance U: Basketball” Season 2

“Single’s Inferno” Season 2

“Tom Papa: What A Day!

Dec. 14

“Don’t Pick Up The Phone”

“Glitter”

“I Believe in Santa”

“Kangaroo Valley”

“Too Hot to Handle” Season 4

Dec. 15

“The Big 4”

“The Hills” Season 1

“The Hills” Season 2

“Sonic Prime”

“Violet Evergarden: Recollections”

“Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery”

Dec. 16

“A Storm for Christmas”

“BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Cook at all Costs”.

“Dance Monsters”

“Far From Home”

“Paradise PD” Part 4

“Private Lesson”

“The Recruit”

“Summer Job”

“The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari”

Dec. 18

“Side Effects”

Dec. 19

“Trolley”

“Trolls”

Dec. 20

“A Not So Merry Christmas”

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh” Part 1

Dec. 21

“Disconnect: The Wedding Planner”

“Emily in Paris” Season 3

“I AM A KILLER” Season 4

Dec. 22

“Alice in Borderland” Season 2

“Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre”

Dec. 23

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Piñata Masters!”

Dec. 25

“After Ever Happy”

“Daughter From Another Mother” Season 3

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

“Time Hustler”

“The Witcher: Blood Origin”

“Vir Das: Landing”

Dec. 26

“No Escape”

“Treason”

Dec. 27

“Chelsea Handler: Revolution”

Dec. 28

“7 Women and a Murder”

“A Night at the Kindergarten”

“The Circle” Season 5 (New episodes weekly)

“Stuck with You”

Dec. 29

“Brown and Friends”

“Rise of Empires: Ottoman” Season 2

Dec. 30

“Alpha Males”

“Chicago Party Aunt” Part 2

“Secrets of Summer” Season 2

​​”White Noise”

Dec. 30

“Best of Stand Up 2022”