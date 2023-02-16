‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Ben Barnes Has Returned – With a Vengeance (Video)

Netflix released the trailer for Season 2 of “Shadow and Bone” on Friday morning.

Sun Summoner Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and Tracker Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux) have to hunt down two more mythical creatures who will amplify Alina’s powers in order to have a chance at defeating General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) and dismantle the Shadow Fold in the show adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s books.

“The Darkling has created an unkillable army made of shadows,” Freddy Carter’s Kaz Brekker says.

Kirigan, while wounded from Season 1’s standoff with Alina, has come back full force with a new army of invincible shadow monsters and powerful Grisha recruits. He hopes to finish what he started by creating the shadow fold hundreds of years ago. His goal is to expand the fold and use it as a weapon.

Back in the Barrel, the Crows — Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Jesper Fehey (Kit Young), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) — are faced with old rivals and old grudges, driving them to form new alliances to save their own lives. Another heist points them directly toward the Sun Summoner.

“Are you willing to sacrifice that which is most precious to you?” a voice asks at the end of the clip.

Season 2 will introduce us to Tolya (Lewis Tan), Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy, Wylan (Jack Wolfe) and Nikolai (Patrick Gibson).

Genya Safin (Daisy Head), Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan), Matthias Helvar (Calahan Skogman) and Baghra (Zoë Wanamaker) will return alongside guest stars Joanna McGibbon as Nadia, Dean Lennox Kelly as Pekka Rollins, Luke Pasqualino as David and Sean Gilder as Dreesen.

Episodic directors include Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola and Mairzee Almas. Showrunner Eric Heisserer developed the Chronology and Daegan Fryklind also writes, showruns and executive produces. Other Executive Producers include Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Enertainment, Pouya Shahbazian for Loom Studios and Shelley Meals.

Season 2 of “Shadow and Bone” will contain eight episodes, premiering March 16.