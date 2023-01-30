Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back for another raucous, deadly adventure in “Murder Mystery 2.”

Netflix dropped the first trailer to the anticipated sequel on Monday, showcasing a new murder mystery after Sandler’s Nick and Aniston’s Audrey are invited to a private island for a wedding – with fatal results.

“We’re not gonna be invited anywhere ever again,” Aniston quips in the trailer.

Per an official synopsis from Netflix, the film takes four years after the action of “Murder Mystery.”

“Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island,” the release reads. “But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. MURDER MYSTERY 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris.”

Directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt, Sandler and Aniston are also producing the feature alongside Vanderbilt, Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, A.J. Dix. and Allen Covert.

“Murder Mystery 2” is executive produced by Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, Tim Herlihy and Kyle Newacheck.

It also co-stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo with Dany Boon and Adeel Akhtar.

“Murder Mystery 2” premieres on Netflix March 31.

Watch the trailer in the video above.