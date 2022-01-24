The “Murder Mystery 2” cast is growing by 10.

On Monday, Netflix announced eight new performers and two returning actors who will be starring opposite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the comedy sequel.

Adeel Akhtar will reprise his role as The Maharajah and John Kani will return as Colonel Ulenga from the 2019 Netflix original film. Newcomers to the ensemble include frequent baddie Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma (“Plan B”), Enrique Arce (“Money Heist”), Tony Goldwyn, Zurin Villanueva (“Mother’s Milk”) and “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” co-star and co-writer Annie Mumolo.

Jeremy Garelick (“The Wedding Ringer”) takes over as director from Kyle Newacheck, who helmed the first film, and the screenplay is credited once again to James Vanderbilt with revisions by Garelick, who also co-wrote the 2006 Aniston vehicle “The Break-Up.”

While plot details for the sequel have not been revealed, the first film starred Sandler and Aniston as a mild-mannered married couple who get caught up in a murder investigation after joining a billionaire on his yacht on a whim. Given the title, one imagines the duo are caught up in yet another murder mystery in this follow-up.

Adam Sandler and Allen Covert are producing “Murder Mystery 2” for Happy Madison alongside Jennifer Aniston for Echo Films, Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films, James Stern for Endgame Entertainment and James Vanderbilt.

Netflix has not yet set a release date for the sequel, but filming is set to begin imminently.