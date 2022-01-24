Netflix in a bidding war has landed the rights to the next film from Lee Daniels, a horror film that will star Andra Day, Octavia Spencer and Glenn Close, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The untitled film that Daniels will direct and co-wrote also stars Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis. Studios such as Miramax and MGM were reportedly in the mix for the film, and a source told TheWrap that the package for the film closed upward of $65 million for the star-studded project, with production meant to begin later this year.

Daniels wrote the film with David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum, and though no title or plot details have officially been revealed, it’s said to be a true horror story. Deadline also reported that the film will star Day as an Indiana mother whose children supposedly became possessed by a demonic presence and that the story is rooted in a real case.

Tucker Tooley will produce the film, as will Daniels and Pam Williams through their Lee Daniels Entertainment banner.

Daniels’ last feature film was “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” from last year, and his new project will reunite him with Day from that film. In her debut starring role, Day won the Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of the legendary singer.

Deadline first reported the news of the acquisition.