Netflix offered a first look at its 2023 slate of films on Wednesday, including a brand new thriller from David Fincher, a sci-fi epic from Zack Snyder, Chris Hemworth’s “Extraction” sequel, a Jennifer Lopez survival movie and an Adam Sandler/Jennifer Aniston comedy.

Hemsworth will return in “Extraction 2” this summer on June 16, with Sam Hargrave back in the director’s chair for another action-fueled adventure.

Fincher’s “The Killer” – which reunites the filmmaker with his “Seven” screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker for a serial killer tale starring Michael Fassbender – won’t arrive until Nov. 10, so Fincher fans have awhile to wait.

Ditto Zack Snyder’s next film, “Rebel Moon.” That project is a two-part space epic, with the first installment set as Netflix’s big holiday season release on Dec. 22.

In the more immediate future, Sandler and Aniston are back together in the comedy sequel “Murder Mystery 2” on March 31, while Lopez leads survival thriller “The Mother” on May 1 and Millie Bobby Brown enters the fantasy genre in Oct. 13’s “Damsel.”

And Gal Gadot stars in the action spy thriller “Heart of Stone” opposite Jamie Dornan, dropping Aug. 11.

On the drama side, Emily Blunt and Chris Evans star in “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” director David Yates’ opioid epidemic film “Pain Hustlers” on Oct. 27, while Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali lead “Mr. Robot” director Sam Esmail’s “Leave the World Behind” adaptation on Dec. 8.

Check out the full slate of new Netflix movie release dates below, and get a first look at footage from all of these films in the video above.

You People – January 27

Your Place or Mine – February 10

Luther: The Fallen Sun – March 10

Murder Mystery 2 – March 31

The Mother – May 12

Extraction 2 – June 16

They Cloned Tyrone – July 21

Heart of Stone – August 11

Lift – August 25

Damsel – October 13

Pain Hustlers – October 27

The Killer – November 10

A Family Affair – November 17

Leo – November 22

Leave the World Behind – December 8

Rebel Moon – December 22