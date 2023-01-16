The Pale Blue Eye

Scott Garfield/Netflix

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Knocks ‘The Glass Onion’ Out of the Most-Watched List | Charts

by | January 16, 2023 @ 2:09 PM

The secret to Netflix’s streaming dominance? It’s a mystery

Audiences traded one murder mystery movie for another this week as the latest Netflix movie premiere, “The Pale Blue Eye,” rocketed to the top of the most streamed charts in this week’s Wrap report providing an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both linear television and streaming.

Viewership insights from the Wrap Report come from data analyzed from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census.   

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3M household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. census.

