Apple CEO Tim Cook Is Lumon’s Newest Innie in ‘Severance’ Season 2 Promo

Apple CEO Tim Cook has become Lumon’s newest employee in a promotional spot for the second season of “Severance.”

The teaser, which was shared by director Ben Stiller, sees Cook heading down to the severance floor after undergoing the surgical procedure to divide his identity between work and personal life. Upon arrival, Cook’s grim face turns into a smile as his innie, dubbed Tim C., roams the halls of Lumon before being greeted by supervisor Mr. Milchick, portrayed by Tramell Tillman.

“Tim C., core of the Apple,” Milchick says. “Have a seat.”

Cook nods and proceeds to sit in front of a monitor that displays “Severance Season 2” followed by the Apple TV+ logo with the words, “Now Streaming.”

In a Friday post on X, Stiller shared the clip with the caption: “Was helping this new guy find his office this morning,” to which Cook replied: “Ready to clock in for episode 2!”

Ready to clock in for episode 2! https://t.co/y7Wh1dlty1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 24, 2025

“Severance” Season 2, which premiered on Jan. 17, picks up where the first season left off way back in 2022. Mark (Adam Scott) and his fellow Innies have become the face of Severance Reform after managing to get outside and interact with friends and family – learning much about their Outies and letting people know what it’s really like on the severed floor.

In addition to Tillman and Scott, the show’s returning cast includes Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken. Newcomers to the season include Alia Shawkat, John Noble, Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Weaver.

Stiller executive produces with creator and writer Dan Erickson. “Severance” is produced by Fifth Season. New episodes of the 10-episode second season drop Fridays through March 21 on Apple TV+.