‘Severance’ Season 2: Who Voices the Lumon Building?

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “Severance” Season 2, Episode 1.

There’s no end to big names on “Severance,” Apple TV+’s award-winning drama. In addition to starring Adam Scott and John Turturro, the surrealist drama is also home to big names like Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette. But in Season 2, “Severance” secretly added one more mega-famous name to its list of employees.

Wondering who voiced the Lumon building in the first episode of this new season? Here’s what you need to know.

Who voices the Lumon building in “Severance” Season 2?

That would be Keanu Reeves in one of the most niche celebrity cameos ever since Joseph Gordon-Levitt voiced the dong in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“Hello, Ms. Corbel” picks up five months after the events of Season 1. When innie Mark (Adam Scott) returns to Lumon, he quickly discovers he’s been assigned a new team. After some scheming and threatening, he finally forces the board to bring back his old team. Only then does “Severance” explain what happened in the form of a claymation educational video. That’s where John Wick himself comes in.

“Oh hi! You probably don’t recognize me from this angle. I’m the Lumon administration building Branch 501, and you’re sitting in me right now,” Reeves as an animated version of the building says.

Throughout the bizarre short he explains that the innie versions of Mark, Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry) and Irving (John Turturro) escaped to the outside world, where their outies became advocates for innie rights. That event was known as the Macrodat Uprising and impacted Lumon across all 206 countries where the company is located.

Some of the changes made because of this reform were positive, like the removal of security cameras and the implementation of hall passes. But, as is nearly always the case with this series, most of the changes were just odd. Because of the efforts of Mark and his friends, Lumon employees now have new snacks (like fruit leather, cups of beans, Christmas mints and salsa) as well as access to pineapple bobbing and a new funhouse mirror room. It’s the sort of head-scratching corporate nonsense “Severance” has always excelled at skewering.

Who voices the water tower?

That would be Sarah Sherman, who is currently a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” In the final moments of the Lumon video, Sherman as the water tower says “They made quite a splash” about Mark and his friends.

The comedian and actress has been part of the NBC staple since 2021. She’s known for her surrealist and often aggressively vulgar comedy.

“Severance” releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.