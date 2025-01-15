‘Severance’ Joins List of Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About Ahead of Season 2 Premiere | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Wicked,” which is available to rent and purchase on digital platforms, holds its position at No. 1. “Super Bowl LIX,” featuring the highly anticipated half-time show by Grammy Award-winning Kendrick Lamar, moves up one spot to No.