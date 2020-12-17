Netflix dropped the first teaser for its long-awaited “Shadow and Bone” TV series Thursday, revealing a little glimpse of what the streaming service’s take on Leigh Bardugo’s “Grishaverse” novels looks like.

In the short video, which you can view above, you’ll see a stag in the snow — a powerful symbol, for those who aren’t in the know — and hear one line from a character who is not shown on screen: “You and I are going to change the world.”

If you have no idea what that means, don’t worry, Netflix also revealed Thursday you’ll only have to wait until next April to find out, as that’s when the “Shadow and Bone” TV series will be launching.

Per Netflix, “Shadow and Bone” finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Also Read: 'Shadow and Bone' TV Series Will Solve Timeline Problem With 'Prequel Stories' for 'Six of Crows' Characters

Created by Eric Heisserer, “Shadow and Bone” stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Simon Sears (Ivan), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (The Apparat), Julian Kostov (Fedyor), Luke Pasqualino (David), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie) and Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia).

The series is executive produced by Heisserer along with author Bardugo. Additional executive producers include Lee Toland Krieger (who also directs), Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment and Pouya Shahbazian (New Leaf Literary & Media).

Watch the teaser above and head over here to find out how the “Shadow and Bone” team plan to incorporate the “Six of Crows” books into the show’s first season.