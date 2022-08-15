“Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam is apparently running from the law in his latest project, “Shantaram.”

In the first look photo for the Apple TV+ series, which the streamer released on Monday, Hunnam sits atop a motorcycle in what appears to be a run down encampment. The series, based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, stars Hunnam as a character named Lin Ford, who is “looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay,” per a logline.

“Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it,” per the streamer.

“Shantaram” also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

The series is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel, and Eric Warren Singer, who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

The 12-episode series will debut with its first three episodes on Oct. 14, followed by one per week until Dec. 16.