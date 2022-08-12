Apple TV+ today unveiled a first-look at “Lessons in Chemistry,” its new drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”).

Based on the best-selling debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ in 2023.

Larson, who will star as Elizabeth Zott, leads a co-starring cast of Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “The Upside,” The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”), Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”), Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout,” “Better Call Saul”) and Beau Bridges (“Acting: The First Six Lessons,” “Homeland,” “Goliath,” “Bloodline,” “Masters of Sex,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys”).

Pullman will star as Valvin, King will play Harriet Stone, Koenig will play Fran Frask, Walker will play Wakely, Mann will portray Boryweitz, Sussman will play Walter and Bridges will appear as Wilson.

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Zott (Larson), who dreams of becoming a scientist. When Zott gets pregnant, her lab fires her and she is all alone, left to carve out her dream in a challenging society who values women more in the domestic sphere as mothers and homemakers. Getting creative, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show where she sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes… all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

The Apple Studios project is produced by Aggregate Films. Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “Little America”) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Larson and co-executive producer Elijah Allan-Blitz of their The Great Unknown Productions, and Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (“Ozark,” “A Teacher”) executive produce for Aggregate Films. Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable,” “Erin Brockovich”) is also an EP. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer and Bonnie Garmus serves as co-EP.

