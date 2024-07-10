Shawn Levy’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Sets ‘Adam Project’ Writer Jonathan Tropper

Details about the project are being kept under wraps

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: Jonathan Tropper attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Shawn Levy’s “Star Wars” movie has tapped “The Adam Project” writer Jonathan Tropper to write the script for the untitled feature, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Levy has been attached to the project since 2022. The project would follow after Levy is done with “Deadpool and Wolverine,” which he is currently on a worldwide press tour. Details about the project are being kept under wraps.

Tropper and Levy have previously collaborated on Levy’s 2014 family drama “This Is Where I Leave You,” as well as his script for the Mark Raso-directed Netflix film “Kodachrome,” which Levy produced.

Their most recent project has been “The Adam Project,” which also starred Reynolds. The sci-fi adventure ranks as Netflix’s third most popular original film ever.

Deadpool & Wolverine
Levy is well aware of the number of directors behind him who developed “Star Wars” movies that did not get made. And he’s committed to getting his project across the finish line.

Previously, Levy acknowledged the odds against him, but enthusiastically stated his intention to develop a film worth making.

“I’ve been talking with Kathy Kennedy for awhile now, and she’s been aware of my passion for this franchise for a long time,” Levy said. “The stars finally aligned, and she came to me and was like, let’s do something here. And that’s as much as I can say. But this is definitely development and not yet close to prep. So there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Tropper is repped by CAA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

Lucasfilm couldn’t be reached for comment.

The Insneider first reported the news.

