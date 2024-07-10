What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

With only two weeks until its July 26 release, “Deadpool & Wolverine” has reclaimed the No. 1 position as “Inside Out 2” eases into the No. 2 spot. The “Paris 2024: Summer Olympic Games” makes it into the Top 3 for the first time since joining the list.