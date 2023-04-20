Vanessa and Nick Lachey may be under fire from “Love Is Blind” fans, but they have one very vocal supporter: Shayne Jansen. On Wednesday, the “Love Is Blind” Season 2 and “Perfect Match” star came to the married couple’s defense during a Q&A on Instagram Live.

According to Page Six, one fan wrote, “Is Vanessa always like that? The reunion was embarrassing for her IMO.”

“They were the nicest humans during my experience,” Jansen replied.

The 33-year-old real estate broker also shared that his late mother, who passed last October, “loved Vanessa.” “And Nick shot the s–t with us talking football etc,” Jansen wrote. “They were extremely nice.”

The post has since disappeared.

This praise comes at the heels of a growing amount of criticism surrounding the Netflix reality dating show. “Love Is Blind” first found itself in hot water this past Sunday when technical problems prevented its Season 4 reunion special from airing live. Once that special premiered, the situation only got worse. Fans took to social media to criticize both hosts, but Vanessa Lachey was the target of most of the outrage. Viewers accused the Netflix star of siding with female contestants over the men on the show, encouraging toxic behavior and asking inappropriate questions about these couple’s plans for children. At the time of publication, more than 30,000 people have signed a Change.or petition calling for Netflix to remove the couple as the hosts of the show.

Then there’s the Insider article. A day after the Season 4 reunion became available for all Netflix subscribers to stream, the publication dropped an explosive expose, revealing that contestants were constantly given alcohol, had inconsistent and unpredictable access to food and were often sleep deprived. The biggest breakout from this article came from Danielle Ruhl.

The Season 2 contestant revealed that she was shocked she was cast on the show given her history of mental illness and attempted suicide. Ruhl also claimed that she repeatedly told producers that she didn’t feel mentally stable enough to keep filming given her history, and that, at one point, she even fainted on set. These warning signs were repeatedly ignored and many of Ruhl’s appearances we misrepresented. For example, after Ruhl fainted, she was given a COVID-19 test — the real reason why she was missing from the first evening in Cancún. She became so anxious about how the series would spin her absence that she hid in the closest, fearing there were cameras everywhere else.