If you’re unfamiliar, “The Last Kingdom” series followed the uneasy and often violent relationship between the Anglo-Saxons and Viking invaders in ninth-century England. “Seven Kings Must Die” picks up where the series left off, with rival clans and invaders battling for the crown following the death of King Edward. The film, which is set to be the final chapter in “The Last Kingdom” saga, premiered on Netflix last Friday.

Netflix pulled off a three-peat with the strong debut of “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die,” the new movie that serves as the coda to the popular British historical fiction TV series, topping Whip Media’s movie ranker, which looks at the most-streamed movies in the U.S. over the past weekend, using viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

The streaming giant finished atop Whip Media’s ranker each of the previous two weekends as well, thanks to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in “Murder Mystery 2.” (Sandler and Co. dropped to third place this week.)

Peacock, meanwhile, is flying high after “Cocaine Bear” propelled the service into second place. That probably shouldn’t come as a total surprise, considering the horror-comedy flick, directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Keri Russell and O’Shea Jackson Jr., pulled in more than $85 million at the box office earlier this year.

Still, what’s a bit more surprising is the age gap between those who saw the movie in theater and those who waited to stream it.

Nearly two-thirds of “Cocaine Bear’s” audience, before it debuted on Peacock last Friday, was under the age of 40. That’s flipped a bit since the movie hit Peacock, with a slight majority (51%) of its viewers being 40 or older, according to viewership data provided by Whip Media. So far on streaming, the movie’s audience is 56% male, compared to 63% male for “Cocaine Bear’s” theatrical run.

Overall, Netflix and Peacock split bragging rights as the services with the most movies on Whip Media’s ranker, with each service netting three inclusions last weekend.

It’s also worth noting “Tetris” as a solid performer for Apple TV+. The Taron Egerton-led movie, based on the race to license the now-iconic video game, was the fourth most-streamed movie in the U.S. last weekend, and that was coming off back-to-back finishes as the second most-streamed movie in its first few weeks on the service. That’s helped Apple TV+ – which had a good start to 2023 on the TV side of things, according to Whip Media’s Q1 Streaming Recap – kick off the second quarter with decent momentum.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.