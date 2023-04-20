"Seven Kings Must Die" wraps up the "Last Kingdom" franchise.

'Seven Kings Must Die' Pushes Netflix Ahead of Peacock and 'Cocaine Bear' | Chart

by | April 20, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

The last dance for the “Last Kingdom” franchise is going pretty well, while the quirky Universal movie is finding a different audience in streaming

Netflix pulled off a three-peat with the strong debut of “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die,” the new movie that serves as the coda to the popular British historical fiction TV series, topping Whip Media’s movie ranker, which looks at the most-streamed movies in the U.S. over the past weekend, using viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users. 

If you’re unfamiliar, “The Last Kingdom” series followed the uneasy and often violent relationship between the Anglo-Saxons and Viking invaders in ninth-century England. “Seven Kings Must Die” picks up where the series left off, with rival clans and invaders battling for the crown following the death of King Edward. The film, which is set to be the final chapter in “The Last Kingdom” saga, premiered on Netflix last Friday. 

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

