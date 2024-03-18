Beyond Anime: Demand for Japanese TV Shows Has Doubled Since 2021 | Charts

Three years ago, anime accounted for about 90% of U.S. demand for Japanese TV. That dropped to 77% by the end of 2023.  

Shogun
Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in "Shōgun" (Photo Credit: Katie Yu/FX)

High demand for “Shogun” and the second season of “Tokyo Vice” seems to point to a more general appetite from U.S. audiences for stories from Japan. So far, demand for “Shogun” has peaked at 48 times the average series demand in its second week, seeming to validate FX’s decision to remake the 1980 miniseries.

The original TV adaptation of “Shogun” simultaneously benefitted from already rising American interest in Japan and helped to drive even greater Japanophilia. One (possibly apocryphal) story credits the original series with popularizing sushi in the U.S. What remains to be seen is whether this year’s “Shogun” will have a similar cultural impact.

Longer-term trends show growing American demand for Japanese content.

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

