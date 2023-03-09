‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Blood, Birth and Florence Welch’s ‘Just a Girl’ (Video)

Things get a whole lot darker in both timelines in the first trailer for Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” that Showtime released on Thursday, which also showcases Florence + The Machine’s unsettling cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl.”

“I’m such a huge fan of ‘Yellowjackets’ and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” said Florence Welch about covering the 1995 song. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani, it was a dream job.”

The Florence + The Machine cover of “Just a Girl”is is now available to download and stream.

Samantha Hanratty and Liv Hewson in Yellowjackets Season 2 (Showtime)

The trailer (which you can watch above) finds the Yellowjackets members still stranded in the wilderness as a harsh winter sets in, with the survivors of the plane crash appearing to turn on each other: We have glimpses of characters including Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) grabbing hatchets and running at an unseen enemy, while the camera also catches Coach Ben (Steven Kreuger) recoiling in horror from an unknown threat.

“It feels like s— is about to get a whole lot worse here,” says one survivor as we see Misty (Samantha Hanratty), Van (Liv Hewson) and other girls carrying a sneaker-clad body on a pole. Is this the group’s first cannibal sacrifice? As Taissa tells the rest of the Yellowjackets in the trailer, “We’re going to have to find a way to stay alive.”

We also see Taissa and Lottie (Courtney Eaton) screaming in pain or despair and Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) screaming as, we assume, she gives birth.

Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in Yellowjackets Season 2 (Showtime)

We also get the sense that they are giving into the darkness and savagery of the wilderness. Van tells the other girls around the fireside in the cabin, “Once upon a time, there was a wilderness and it was beautiful, but it was also violent and misunderstood. And it waited wanted to befriend whoever arrived.” We later see characters chanting, “We hear the wilderness and it hears us.”

Meanwhile, in the contemporary storyline, the police arrive to question Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) and Jeff (Warren Kole) about Shauna’s missing lover Adam (Peter Gadiot); Taissa (Tawny Cypress) catches her reflection behaving differently from her in the mirror, and Lottie (Simone Kessell), who we learn spent time in a mental institution in Switzerland, is about to scream as she holds up her bloodied hands.

We also get our first glimpse of adult Van, as played by Lauren Ambrose, and Elijah Wood’s character Walter.

Simone Kessell in Yellowjackets Season 2 (Showtime)

Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” debuts on-demand and on streaming Friday, March 24, for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 1 received seven Emmy nominations and averaged more than 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

“Yellowjackets” is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).