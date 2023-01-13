Showtime dropped the first “Yellowjackets” Season 2 teaser trailer on Friday, offering a first look at what’s in store for the buzzworthy drama series’ next season.

In the plane crash timeline, we see the New Jersey high school soccer team facing a tough winter filled with snow and harsh conditions. And in the present day timeline, Misty (Christina Ricci) is barely holding it together before she meets a new friend, played by Elijah Wood.

Watch the trailer in the video above. “Yellowjackets” Season 2 premieres on Showtime on March 24.