Simone Biles References Ex-Teammate MyKayla Skinner After Gold Medal Victory: ‘Lazy, Olympic Champions’

The 2021 Olympic gymnast previously said the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Paris doesn’t “have the work ethic”

Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after finishing her routine on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After leading Team USA to victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Simone Biles appeared to post a subtle dig at her former 2021 teammate MyKayla Skinner, who said the “talent and depth” of this year’s U.S. women’s gymnastics team “isn’t like what it used to be.”

“Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,” Biles posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. Her caption was paired with four celebratory photos with her teammates — Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

“Put a finger down if Simone Biles just ended you 🖐🏼,” Lee commented under the post.

The apparent feud between the Tokyo teammates began in July, following the official gymnastics team announcement. Skinner decided to share her thoughts about the five women picked in a now-deleted Youtube video.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” she said.

Biles seemingly defended her 2024 team at the time (although she never mentioned Skinner by name), writing, “Not everyone needs a mic and a platform.”

Following Tuesday’s social media post and gold medal win, Biles cryptically shared an update on X (formerly twitter) on Wednesday: “oop I’ve been blocked.”

Chiles then all but confirmed who Biles was referencing through a photo of Skinner’s Instagram profile. It appears from the photo that Biles was indeed blocked.

“When she blocks Simone,” Chiles wrote on her Instagram Story.

Click here to watch the deleted clip from Skinner.

