‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Kody Brown Mourn Son Garrison: ‘Will Leave Such a Big Hole in Our Lives’

Obits

The reality TV couple share that their son has died on Tuesday

Garrison Brown and Janelle Brown in the Season 18 trailer for "Sister Wives"
Garrison Brown and Janelle Brown in the Season 18 trailer for "Sister Wives" (CREDIT: TLC)

“Sister Wives” star Kody Brown and ex-wife Janelle Brown on Tuesday shared the news that their 25-year-old son Robert Garrison Brown, who appeared on the TLC series with the rest of the blended polygamist family, had died.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Brown wrote in an Instagram post that was also shared by Janelle. It featured two photos of their son, one in his National Guard uniform and one of him smiling.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,” the caption concluded.

1000-lb-sisters-tammy-slaton-caleb-willingham dead
Read Next
Caleb Willingham, Husband of TLC's '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton, Dies at 40

Garrison, who was one of 18 kids featured on the reality show, was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona on Tuesday, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. Authorities confirmed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel, 22, “discovered Mr. Brown deceased” in an apparent suicide.

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II sad in a statement shared with the media, “At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.”

“We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time,” TLC said in a statement shared with People.

Alec Musser
Read Next
'All My Children' Star Alec Musser's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner as Suicide

Garrison has been part of the reality show since its debut in 2010. Season 18 premiered in August 2023 and wrapped up in January with Kody’s ex-wife Christine marrying new love David. He moved out of the family home in 2021 after arguing with his father about COVID rules, but still appeared in the series.

TMZ first reported the news of Garrison’s death.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.

Allison Holker on the Season 18 premiere of "So You Think You Can Dance"
Read Next
'So You Think You Can Dance' Contestant Honors Late Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, Brings Judge Allison Holker to Tears | Video

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.