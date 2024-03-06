“Sister Wives” star Kody Brown and ex-wife Janelle Brown on Tuesday shared the news that their 25-year-old son Robert Garrison Brown, who appeared on the TLC series with the rest of the blended polygamist family, had died.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Brown wrote in an Instagram post that was also shared by Janelle. It featured two photos of their son, one in his National Guard uniform and one of him smiling.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,” the caption concluded.

Garrison, who was one of 18 kids featured on the reality show, was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona on Tuesday, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. Authorities confirmed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel, 22, “discovered Mr. Brown deceased” in an apparent suicide.

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II sad in a statement shared with the media, “At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.”

“We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time,” TLC said in a statement shared with People.

Garrison has been part of the reality show since its debut in 2010. Season 18 premiered in August 2023 and wrapped up in January with Kody’s ex-wife Christine marrying new love David. He moved out of the family home in 2021 after arguing with his father about COVID rules, but still appeared in the series.

TMZ first reported the news of Garrison’s death.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.