‘All My Children’ Star Alec Musser’s Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner as Suicide

“All My Children” actor Alec Musser died by suicide, the San Diego Medical Examiner revealed Tuesday.

The cause of death was a shotgun wound to the chest. He was found by his fiancée Paige Press on Saturday at their home in Del Mar, California. She confirmed his death to TMZ over the weekend, but did not specify cause of death at the time.

“The decedent was a 50-year old White male who lived with his fiancée in a home in Del Mar,” the coroner’s report read. “His fiancée last knew him to be alive on the evening of 01/12/2024 when she had gone to bed. On the morning of 01/13/2024, she awoke and went to find the decedent seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor. She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911. Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed the death.”

Musser is best known for his role as Del Henry on the ABC soap “All My Children,” which he played from 20o5 to 2007. He also appeared as “Water Park Stud” in the 2010 Adam Sandler comedy “Grown Ups.”

On Monday, Press commented on the final post on Musser’s Instagram, writing, “You were my everything. I miss you so much. My heart is so broken. I promise to take good care of Calle and Rue and we will love you forever.”

Press announced his death in an Instagram story on Saturday announcing that he had died overnight Friday. She wrote, “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.” In additional posts, she added, “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy. You were the best fiancé I could of ever asked for.”

Sandler paid tribute to Musser on X on Sunday, saying, “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man… A true great sweetheart of a person.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.