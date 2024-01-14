Adam Sandler shared a remembrance for his friend and “Grown Ups” costar actor Alec Musser late Saturday, describing him as “such a wonderful, funny good man.” Musser was just 50 years old. A cause of death has not been revealed.

After his wife shared news of Musser’s death Saturday, Sandler tweeted in full, “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person. pic.twitter.com/aBDEDvsq6N — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 14, 2024

Musser’s fiancée Paige Press announced his death in an Instagram story on Saturday announcing that he had died overnight Friday. She wrote, “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.” In additional posts, she added, “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy. You were the best fiancé I could of ever asked for.”

Press shared a photo of her wedding vision board, featuring images of wedding rings and Musser photos from a fitness magazine shoot. In another post, she wrote that she would never take off her engagement ring, writing, “@alecmusser I love you forever.”

In addition to appearing in 43 episodes of “All My Children” as Del Henry, Musser appeared on “Desperate Housewives” and in the TV movie “Road to the Altar.” In his most recent Instagram post, which he shared three days before he died, Musser posted a photo of himself surfing.

Musser also worked as a fitness model, including for Abercrombie & Fitch, and was signed to Silver Model Management in New York.