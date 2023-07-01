Caleb Willingham, Husband of TLC’s ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton, Dies at 40

Caleb Willingham, who appeared on TLC’s “1000-Lb. Sisters,” has died. He was 40. No information on the cause of death is available at this time.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing,” a TLC spokesperson told TheWrap in a statement. “Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Willingham, who was born in Evansville, Indiana, was also known by the nicknames “Killa K” and “Double K.”

Slaton and Willingham’s whirlwind romance started when they met at a weight loss rehab in 2022. In November of that year, they married ceremony at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

“It was magical. Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room. I literally married my best friend,” Slaton told People at the time.

But in May, the news broke that the couple had separated. Reportedly, they fell out over Willingham going off his diet and experiencing weight gain.

TMZ first reported Willingham’s death.