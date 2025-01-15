‘Skeleton Crew’ Ending Explained: Was Jod a Jedi or Not?

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Episode 8.

“Skeleton Crew” ended finally revealing whether or not Jod (Jude Law) was a Jedi or just good with tricks — along with a final showdown between At Attin and the pirates.

With Jod pretending to be an Emissary and a Jedi — thanks to that handy lightsaber Wim found — the episode kicked off with the parents fully believing their kids had been picked up and delivered by a good samaritan.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. But the finale did manage to answer a number of questions regarding Jod’s possible past as a Jedi along with finally revealing who the faceless Supervisor (Stephen Fry) who oversees the “Great Work” really is.

Here’s what you need to know about what happened in the “Skeleton Crew” season finale.

How did “Skeleton Crew” end?

The finale found Jod, along with Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and her mom Fara (Kerry Condon), face to face with the mysterious Supervisor. Like nearly everything else on At Attin, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that the Supervisor is just a giant droid. Jod tries to pull a fast one on the droid by saying he’s both an Emissary and a Jedi but the Supervisor reveals the last message they got from the Republic was all Jedi were traitors — which means they hadn’t heard much from the outside world since Order 66.

Jod destroys the Supervisor which cuts all power throughout the city. Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), KB (Kyriana Kratter) and Wim’s dad Wendle (Tunde Adebimpe) realize they need to get to the Onyx Cinder to get back outside the Barrier protecting the planet, so they can call Kh’yym (Alia Shawkat) to send X-Wings to fight the pirates — who managed to get through the Barrier on the second ship after Jod threatened Fern’s mom.

The four race through town as the pirates start to tear it apart. They get to the ship and learn it’s locked to the landing pad and can only be released through power. Wim and his dad sneak up to the Supervisor tower where Jod, Fern and Fara are. Wim comes out and distracts Jod by saying they already called the X-Wings and “Jedi Army” to come stop him. Jod doesn’t take the bait and informs him the Jedi are gone. All this still does the trick because it burns enough time for Wendle to get to the power and turn it back on so KB can leave the planet. She flies past the barrier and contacts Kh’yym who says she’s sending the New Republic to help. Before KB can warn her about the Barrier she’s shot out of the sky and seems to crash before regaining control.

Back in the tower, Wim and Fern realize they can turn the entire Barrier off with a switch. Wim makes a move for it while Wendle goes for Jod. He uses the Force to push the father to the ground and threaten him again with the lightsaber until Wim agrees to let go of the lever.

Jod says he doesn’t want to hurt anyone. He just wants the people of At Attin to continue their Great Work making credits using the mint — only for him. This diatribe is interrupted when Wendle punches Jod forcing him to drop the lightsaber. Wim goes for the lightsaber and Wendle goes for the barrier. Jod tries to use the Force to stop them both but with Fern helping Wim hold onto the saber Jod focuses on stopping Wendle. He’s going to be able to keep the Barrier closed until Fara comes in and helps turn it off. The Barrier disappears and the people of At Attin see the stars for the first time in forever just as the New Republic shows up to make short work of the pirates.

The parents and their kids leave with Wim looking back at Jod who remains in the tower watching his pirate ship crash to the planet. The kids reunite with Neel and find that KB — and SM-33 who also is still alive despite being decapitated by Jod last episode — managed to survive and is laying in a pile of credits.

With the final moments, Wim looks up through the roof of the destroyed assessment room at the New Republic arriving to save At Attin. The Jedi might not be as real as he hoped, but it certainly seems like Wim has a new path forward for himself.

Was Jod a Jedi or not?

The answer is a bit of yes and a bit of no. Jod reveals that he grew up in the streets living meal to meal until a Jedi found him. She told him he had a lot of potential and took him to be trained in the Force. That training didn’t last incredibly long before Order 66 came about and the Jedi were wiped out as Sidious took control and began the Empire.

Jod is yet another in a growing list of Younglings and apprentices who watched their masters gunned down while they were still learning what it meant to be a Jedi. Unlike others who lived through a similar fate like Kanan Jarrus and Cal Kestis, it seems like Jod took what he learned and leaned into the darkness of the galaxy and became a pirate.

Was there a post-credit scene?

No. There was no post-credit scene at the end of “Skeleton Crew.” There were a number of unanswered questions that a potential Season 2 could address however. Chief among them being: What will the future of the kids be? What happens to Jod? Why was there so much mystery around At Attin and it’s connected planets?

All episodes of “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” are now streaming on Disney+. The show has not been renewed for Season 2.