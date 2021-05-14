‘Smallwood’ and ‘Good Sam’ Ordered to Series by CBS

CBS has ordered a pair of series for the 2021-22 season, the comedy “Smallwood” and medical drama “Good Sam.”

“Smallwood,” based on the real-life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, is being written by Mark Gross, who executive produces with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James. Mark Cendrowski will direct. The logline reads: After being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, a seemingly ordinary man makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

Pete Holmes will star alongside Chi McBride and Katie Lowes.

“Good Sam” stars Sophia Bush as a “talented yet stifled surgeon.” She embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard, who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Along with Bush, “Good Sam” stars Jason Isaacs, Edwin Hodge, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati and Wendy Crewson.

Katie Wech will write and executive produce with Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein. Tamra Davis directed the pilot.

CBS Studios is the studio for both.

The pickups mean that CBS has decided to pass on Sarah Cooper’s “How to Be Successful” as well as “Ways and Means” and “Welcome to Georgia”