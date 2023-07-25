Snoop Dogg has canceled his pair of “Doggystyle” 30th anniversary Hollywood Bowl concerts amidst the ongoing strikes from the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, the rapper announced Tuesday.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop wrote in an Instagram statement. “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a real proposal and we can all get back to work.”

The “Drop It Like Its Hot” singer first rescheduled the concerts with Dr. Dre, originally set for June 27 and June 28, to Oct. 20 and Oct. 21. He posted a video announcing that decision on June 2, a month after the WGA first went on strike.

​​Snoop has been gaining attention for his continued support of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA labor strikes, most recently getting a shoutout from “The Bear” star Liza Colón-Zayas at Tuesday’s “Rock the City for a Fair Contract” rally in New York City.

“I have struggled for 30 years trying to get here only to find that my residuals have dwindled exponentially,” the actress said. “To quote the great Snoop Dogg, who supports us, he said, we the artists, our gripe is that we deliver numbers. And yes. Where the f–k is my money?”

Snoop also recently spoke out against record labels and studios that don’t pay artists fairly in the age of streaming.

“It’s not working for the artist right now and I just want to speak to that. That’s f–ked up,” he said at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference in May. “The writers are striking because [with] streaming, they can’t get paid.”

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are still slated to release a new album called “Missionary” later this year.

