Snoop Dogg announced on Friday that he and Dr. Dre are postponing the scheduled 30th anniversary shows for their “Doggystyle” album out of solidarity with the writers’ guild.

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work,” he said on Instagram.

“We gotta move that date,” he said in the accompanying video. “Make sure y’all get y’all tickets and stay on point and stay on deck.”

The new dates are now Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper recently spoke out against record labels and studios who don’t pay artists a fair share of the streaming pie. “It’s not working for the artist right now and I just want to speak to that. That’s f—ked up… The writers are striking because [with] streaming, they can’t get paid,” he said at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference on May.

