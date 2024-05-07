‘Snowpiercer’ Final Season to Premiere in July, First Images Revealed Ahead of AMC Debut

After nearly facing an untimely death, “Snowpiercer” has a premiere date. The fourth and final season of the drama will premiere on AMC July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

There will be 10 episodes in this upcoming installment. Additionally, the first two seasons of the thriller will be available to stream exclusively on AMC+ starting on June 1. The third season will then be added to the service on June 8.

“We can’t wait to share the final season of this thrill ride of a series with this vibrant fan community and new viewers starting July 21 on AMC and AMC+, with plenty of time built in to catch up on previous seasons on a variety of on demand platforms and AMC+ before then,” Courtney Thomasma, executive vice president of streaming for AMC Networks, said in a statement to press. “‘Snowpiercer’ is an entertaining drama with a great cast and seeing how the ride ends will be a highlight of summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train.”

Check out the first look photos for Season 4 below:

Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) on “Snowpiercer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: AMC)

Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright) “Snowpiercer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: AMC)

Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) “Snowpiercer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: AMC)

Based on the 2013 Bong Joon-ho movie of the same name, “Snowpiercer” takes place seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. Like its predecessor, it centers around what’s left of humanity, a group that resides in a perpetually moving train with 1,001 cars that circle the globe. As the world continues to freeze outside, tensions rise inside as class warfare and social injustice runs rampant.

Season 3’s finale ended with a major split of the train. Those who chose to remain on Snowpiercer stayed with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) as the leader of the Eternal Engine. Meanwhile, those who chose to follow Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) made their homes aboard Big Alice and prepared to adventure to the outside world of New Eden.

The series, like the movie before it, is based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette. “Snowpiercer” Season 4 is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, along with the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner also executive produce through Tomorrow Studios. Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) produces the series along with CJ Entertainment.

Though the fourth season of “Snowpiecer” was completed, in January TNT announced it was cancelling the series but that its creators would be allowed to shop around the project. This is part of a trend for TNT’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, of axing finished or nearly finished projects for tax purposes. The two best known examples of this have been “Batgirl” and Coyote vs. Acme.” The series was then saved by AMC in March.