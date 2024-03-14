‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 to Air on AMC Following TNT Cancellation

“Snowpiercer” Season 4 is set to air on AMC following its TNT cancellation last year.

The fourth installment of “Snowpiercer” will air on AMC and AMC+ in early 2025 as a part of AMC’s acquisition of the exclusive U.S. linear and streaming rights to all four seasons of the post-apocalyptic drama series. Ahead of the Season 4 launch next year, the first three installments will stream on AMC+ later this year.

Based on Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s graphic novel series and Bong Joon Ho’s film, the “Snowpiercer” spin-off series first premiered on TNT in 2020, and the network greenlit a fourth season in 2021, before eventually scrapping Season 4 in January 2023. Following its cancellation, the sci-fi series was shopped around, resulting in its eventual home at AMC.

“We’re so thrilled the train has finally found a home, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving the fans of ‘Snowpiercer’ a chance to enjoy season four with all the hard work this amazing cast and crew put into it,” showrunner Paul Zbyszewski said in a statement.

“’Snowpiercer’ is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+,” AMC Networks and Studios EVP of original programming Ben Davis said. “We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025.”

“We love ‘Snowpiercer’ and AMC is the perfect partner to share its final season, which completes an incredible series filled with brilliant talent that entertains viewers while exploring important global issues,” Tomorrow Studios’ Founder and CEO Marty Adelstein, President Becky Clements and EVP Alissa Bachner said in a joint statement.

Daveed Diggs stars in the series alongside Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina and Sheila Vand. Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov also join the cast for Season 4.

Zbyszewski executive produces “Snowpiercer” Season 4 with film producer Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

“Snowpiercer” is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment, with additional EPs including Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, as well as Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson.