‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Scrapped at TNT

TNT will not air the fourth and final season of “Snowpiercer,” a rep for the network confirmed to TheWrap on Friday, but it is helping shop the sc-fi series to other networks.

“This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought ‘Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong,” the network said in a statement.

“We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects,” the statement continued.

Tomorrow Studios is currently shopping the new season, along with a potential prequel and sequel.

“We love ‘Snowpiercer’ and believe season four completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare. We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season,” the studio’s CEO and partner Marty Adelstein and president/partner Becky Clements said in a joint statement shared with TheWrap.

The series, which is based on the French graphic novel of the same name, was the last remaining original scripted series on TNT. Bong Joon Hoo, who directed the 2013 film adaptation, is one of the show’s producers.

“Snowpiercer,” which stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Archie Panjabi and Sheila Vand, debuted as the No. 1 new scripted drama on ad-supported cable in 2020.

Season 4 of the series is executive produced byPaul Zbyszewski, who took over as showrunner in March.

Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson are also executive producers. Bong, as well as the 2013 film’s producers, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. Tomorrow Studios produces with CJ Entertainment. It’s distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Since Discovery completed its acquisition of Warner Bros, multiple TV series have been pulled or cancelled across networks, including at HBO Max as the company attempts to boost its tax write-offs.

Among the shows that were scrapped thanks to the merger are J.J. Abrams’ “Demimonde” at HBO, and TBS series “The Big D,” “Chad,” and “Kill The Orange Bear.” Roku picked up Nasim Pedrad’s comedy “Chad,” while Peacock grabbed reality dating series “The Big D.”

Deadline first reported the news.



