‘Snowpiercer’ Halts Production in Canada Due to Extreme Heat

“Snowpiercer,” TNT’s TV adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 sci-fi climate catastrophe film of the same name, has halted production on its fourth and final season following extreme temperatures in Vancouver, Canada and the hospitalization of some crew members in the effort of being “extra cautious.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, production of Snowpiercer wrapped early yesterday and was suspended for today due to extreme heat on location. The health and well-being of show cast and crew remains top priority,” a Tomorrow Studios spokesperson said, adding that all of the people who were in the hospital had been discharged. (The number of individuals hospitalized was less than a dozen, contrary to previous reports.)

The series, which is a reboot of sorts to the film based on the graphic novel “Le Transperceneige” by Jacques Lob, is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a botched attempt to stop global warming has inadvertently created another ice age. Humanity’s remnants are forced to live in a singular, class-divided train owned by transportation magnate Wilford (Sean Bean). It stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Alison Wright and Rowan Blanchard.

Tomorrow Studios, a partnership with ITV Studios, develops and produces the series alongside CJ Entertainment, which began filming the upcoming season in late March. New cast members Clark Gregg (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) and Tony winner Michael Aronov have joined, with Emmy nominee Paul Zbyszewski tapped as new showrunner and executive producer (replacing Graeme Manson, who had in turn replaced original developer Josh Friedman in 2018 over “compliance” issues).

“Snowpiercer” Season 4 is executive produced by Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

