‘Sonic 3’ Will Rule Holiday Box Office, but What About ‘Mufasa’?

With the domestic box office crossing the $8 billion mark this week, theaters will get a final boost of wide releases this weekend that will be tasked with carrying the box office momentum that “Wicked,” “Moana 2” and “Gladiator II” got rolling.

Leading the way will be Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” which comes into theaters with the advantage of strong goodwill from fans of the colorful Sega video game franchise. That goodwill was built by years of hard work from director Jeff Fowler and his team, turning a maligned initial trailer into a hit series that has borrowed more and more from its source material.