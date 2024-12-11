Jim Carrey Admits He Returned to the ‘Sonic’ Franchise Because ‘I Need the Money’

Jim Carrey admitted that one of his reasons he returned to the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise is because he needed some cash.

The iconic comedian and actor opened up about his decision during an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday.

“You’ve said in past interviews that you would come back if you get a script written in gold ink by angels. Is this the script?” the journalist asked.

Jim Carrey explains his return to playing Dr. Robotnik in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3": "I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly." pic.twitter.com/pIFJPuAyRM — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 10, 2024

“Yeah, that might have been hyperbole, but yeah,” Carrey began. “You know, I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And, you know, it’s just, uh, I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly. Yeah.”

Carrey plays ultimate Sonic villain Doctor Eggman and/or Dr. Robotnik in the movie series. In 2022, Carrey announced that he’d retire after the release of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

“If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” Carrey told Access Hollywood in April 2022. However, not long after in February 2024, Variety confirmed that Carrey would in fact be reprising his role once again.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” hits theaters on Dec. 20, in which Carrey takes on double duty as Dr. Robotnik as well as the character’s grandfather Gerald Robotnik.