Jim Carrey Will Return for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Later This Year

Jim Carrey will be retuning to the world of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” reprising his role as series villain Dr. Robotnik in the third “Sonic” movie.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, the movie is set to premiere on Dec. 20 of this year, TheWrap confirmed Friday. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno will produce, and Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington are credited as writers of the project.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ended with Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik falling from a giant robot. The post-credits scene confirmed that after the fight was over, his body wasn’t recovered. A GUN agent even says, “Nobody could have survived that fall.” But if you know anything about the original Sega video game series, you know that this evil mastermind can’t be held down by a measly fall.

Carrey’s return is big news for the franchise. Though Dr. Robotnik is the main antagonist of the original Sega games, Carrey has said that he’s considering stepping away from acting. If he were to retire, producers Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher said they wouldn’t even try to replace him. Carrey continuing in the role means that fans can expect another zany performance from the comedy legend.

Ahead of the third “Sonic” movie, a “Knuckles” miniseries is set to be released on Paramount+. The series will serve as a spinoff of the second “Sonic” movie and will follow Knuckles (Idris Elba) as he trains deputy sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) in the ways of the Echidna warrior. Edi Patterson (“The Righteous Gemstones”), Julian Barratt (“Mindhorn”), Scott Mescudi (“Don’t Look Up”) and Ellie Taylor (“Ted Lasso”) will star in the series in recurring roles.

The first “Sonic” movie premiered in 2020 and quickly became a hit, rising to become the third highest-grossing film of the year. The combined global box office for the first two “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies stands at $870.8 million.

