Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Favorites Awards Go to ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

Netflix’s “Wednesday” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” scored the Family Favorite TV Show and Movie awards, respectively, at Saturday’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega also won for Favorite Female TV Star (Family). Other acting awards went to “Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson, Millie Bobby Brown for “Enola Holmes 2,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard, and Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

Adam Sandler and, in true Kids’ Choice fashion, “Transformers” character Optimus Prime received special honors.

Live from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater, the awards show was hosted by “CBS Mornings” host and “CBS Sports” analyst Nate Burleson and TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio (who also won for Favorite Female Creator) with singer Bebe Rexha leading the opening performance. Other performers included Lil Baby and a drum-off with Lil Uzi Vert and 8-year-old drumming prodigy, Justin Wilson II.

Here’s the full list of winners.

TV:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

“Wednesday”

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

“MasterChef Junior”

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, “Wednesday”)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, “Stranger Things”)

Dwayne Johnson accepts the Favorite Movie Actor award for “Black Adam” at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, “Enola Holmes 2”)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, “Black Adam”)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, “DC League of Super-Pets”

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”)

Dove Cameron accepts the Favorite Breakout Artist award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE ALBUM

“Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Harry Styles

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE SONG

“As It Was”- Harry Styles

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Dove Cameron

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Harry Styles (UK)

From left, 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards host Nate Burleson, Mia Burleson, Marc D’Amelio, his co-host and Favorite Female Creator winner Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio get slimed onstage at the Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Other categories:

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY

Ninja Kidz TV

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Serena Williams

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Minecraft

FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET

Olivia Benson Swift

FAVORITE BOOK

Harry Potter Book Series