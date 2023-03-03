Jenna Ortega, Dwayne Johnson, Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, Olivia Rodrigo and Kelly Rowland are among the star-studded talent confirmed to appear at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, TheWrap can exclusively report. The live event, which will air Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/PT, live from The Microsoft Theater, will also feature Transformers’ Optimus Prime receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Baby will take the KCA stage for a performance of “California Breeze,” a standout track from his chart-topping third studio album, “It’s Only Me.” The Los Angeles-based, slimetastic awards show will be hosted by influencer Charli D’Amelio and TV personality Nate Burleson.

Previously announced show participants also include Adam Sandler, who will receive the King of Comedy award, Bebe Rexha who will perform her chart-topping hit single “I’m Good (Blue),” Awkwafina, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Peyton List, Melissa McCarthy, YouTuber MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, content creators Michael Le and Bella Poarch, as well as Lil Uzi Vert.

The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TV Land, CMT and MTV2, with a live stream also available on Nick.com and the Nick App. The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, VP of unscripted current series; Luke Wahl, VP of unscripted creative; Jennifer Bryson, VP of production, tentpoles, events & music & specials; and Ellen Rydzewski, SVP of celebrity, events & talent relations. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.