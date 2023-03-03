The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in March 2023

March has arrived, and there’s no lack of new streaming options this month. We’ve put together a curated guide to some of the best and most notable new movies streaming on everything from Netflix to HBO Max to Peacock this month, which runs the gamut from Oscar-contending features to blockbuster franchises to underseen gems. There’s a little something for everyone.

Check out our list of the best new movies to stream in March 2023 below.

“Rango”

Nickelodeon Pictures

Netflix – March 1

One of the great tragedies of last year was that Netflix pulled the plug on a new animated feature from Gore Verbinski, the filmmaker behind the first three “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies and offbeat cultish fare like “The Weather Man” and “A Cure for Wellness.” (It was supposedly about singing cats in outer space. You know, that old chestnut.) The news of a canceled Verbinski animated feature is only amplified if you revisit “Rango,” his Oscar-winning film from 2011. Johnny Depp stars as Rango, a chameleon who wants to be an actor, who winds up in a dusty western town called Dirt and uncovers a “Chinatown”-style conspiracy and must face off against assorted dastardly villains. You’ve really never seen anything like “Rango.” The animation was handled by Industrial Light & Magic, the visual effects arm of Lucasfilm (now owned by Disney), and the characters have a gritty idiosyncratic style thanks to an art department led by the great illustrator Mark “Crash” McCreery. And the kinetic, complicated action set pieces that Verbinski conjures so beautifully in live-action (we’re looking at you, train-chase-in-“The Lone Ranger”) are even more intricate and ornate in animation. There’s a chase sequence involving characters riding bats, runaway buggies and dynamite, all set to Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries,” that will make your eyes pop out of your head. It’s just so good. Now someone please bankroll his space cats movie. – Drew Taylor

“Basic”

Sony Pictures

HBO Max – March 1

It’s been 20 years (!) since John McTiernan, the filmmaking behind such immortal classics as “Die Hard,” “Predator” and “The Hunt for Red October,” last made a movie. And that movie was “Basic.” And you know what? “Basic” is pretty good! A mid-budget thriller, based on one of the hottest spec scripts in Hollywood, “Basic” stars John Travolta as a DEA Agent who is pulled into a murder mystery involving the death of a Master Sergeant (Samuel L. Jackson) during a training exercise, with the story unfolding in the style of a twisty, “Rashomon”-like whodunnit. Taking place mostly over one night in the middle of a hurricane, it’s got great energy, a terrific supporting cast (that also includes Tim Daly, Connie Nielsen, Giovanni Rabisi and Taye Diggs) and the kind of visual pyrotechnics that made McTiernan one of the most important action filmmakers in the history of cinema. It might not totally add up, but it’s also a nice reminder that these types of movies (contained, claustrophobic thrillers) used to be full of movie stars and were shown in theaters, instead of being dumped on some streaming service in the dead of night. – Drew Taylor

“Creed” and “Creed II”

Creed (Warner Bros.)

HBO Max – March 1

Prepare for “Creed III” by streaming the first two “Creed” movies on HBO Max. Filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s 2015 “Rocky” spinoff revitalized the franchise and solidified Coogler as a director to watch before he scored further acclaim with “Black Panther.” In “Creed,” Michael B. Jordan takes the lead as the son of Adonis Creed, training under Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and trying to find his own way in the boxing world. “Creed II” brings Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago back into the picture. – Adam Chitwood

“Speed Racer”

Warner Bros.

HBO Max – March 1

Go, Speed Racer, go! The Wachowskis followed up their lucrative (if somewhat divisive) “Matrix” trilogy with a project that had been in development limbo for over a decade – a live-action version of popular Japanese animated series “Speed Racer.” It was a big gamble. And the filmmakers’ approach to the material, by making it a live-action anime (each element of the film was shot separately in focus and then composited together to make a “flat” image resembling a cartoon) full of rococo visual flourishes and a typically insane plot involving evil corporate entities and racing as the ultimate form of self-expression, didn’t do much to endear it to audiences. (It made $93 million on a budget of more than $120 million.) But the resulting film is a stunning pop art vision, genuinely unlike anything you’ve ever seen with bright colors, inventive visual effects (that border on the impressionistic), all wrapped up in a surprising earnestness that never feels cloying or forced. This is a hidden gem, ready for rediscovery – Drew Taylor

“The Brothers Bloom”

Summit Entertainment

HBO Max – March 1

If you’re currently one of many devouring each new episode of “Poker Face” on Peacock, you’ll love creator Rian Johnson’s 2008 film “The Brothers Bloom.” His second feature is a twist on the caper genre, with Adrien Brody and Mark Ruffalo playing a pair of brothers who, after being orphaned as children, made a living by being con men. One more dangerous than the other, the story twists and turns as they encounter an odd young woman played by Rachel Weisz. At turns hilarious, heartbreaking and shocking, this one will keep you guessing in the best way. – Adam Chitwood

“Love & Basketball”

New Line Cinema

Hulu – March 1

If you loved “The Woman King,” you owe it to yourself to check out filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood’s first feature, “Love & Basketball.” Released in 2000, the film stars Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps as next-door neighbors who are both pursuing professional basketball careers. And wouldn’t you know it, as they hoop together they start to fall in love. Alfre Woodard and Denis Haysbert co-star in this warm romantic drama. – Adam Chitwood

“The Shape of Water”

Searchlight Pictures

Hulu – March 1

Guillermo del Toro is currently on the Oscar circuit in support of his beautiful stop-motion animation wonder “Pinocchio.” But let’s flash back to the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony, where del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” won four Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture. If, for some reason, you’ve never seen “The Shape of Water,” it’s an incredibly special film – a dark fable about 1960s America and a young mute woman (Sally Hawkins) who falls in love with, essentially, a seductive sea creature (Doug Jones) being held at the secret government facility where she works. The script (co-written by “Games of Thrones” vet Vanessa Taylor) weaves in subplots about Russian spies and an overwrought intelligence official hell-bent on using the creature as a weapon (Michael Shannon) but never loses sight of its romantic heart. Sure, there’s a monster and people die horrible, violent deaths, but the thing that stands out most about “The Shape of Water” is just how lovable it is. – Drew Taylor

“That Thing You Do!”

20th Century Fox

Hulu – March 1

Tom Hanks’ first feature directorial effort is a charmer of the highest measure. Set in the 1960s, “That Thing You Do!” follows the formation, rise and fall of a fictional band in the vein of The Beatles or The Beach Boys, with a stacked cast (Liv Tyler! Tom Everett Scott! Steve Zahn!) and an earworm of a hit single to boot. Hanks’ passion for the subject matter shines through in what turns out to be one heck of a great feel-good movie. – Adam Chitwood

“Bugsy Malone”

Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ – March 1

Truly a movie that needs to be seen to be believed. “Bugsy Malone” is a musical gangster movie where all of the mobsters and molls are portrayed by small children (among them: Jodie Foster, Scott Baio and Dexter Fletcher) and the guns shoot whipped cream and the entire movie culminates in a giant pie fight. Does this sound like the most bizarre – and potentially terrible – movie you’ve ever seen? Perhaps. But it is actually quite charming and joyful, infectiously so, helped immensely by the commitment of the young performers and the songs that were written and sung by the ultra-talented Paul Williams. Also, incredibly, it competed for the Palme d’Or and was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, even though it didn’t make any more. (Roger Ebert was beguiled enough to give it a three-and-a-half star review.) In the years since its release, thanks largely to that cast and the unforgettable music (good luck getting “You Give a Little Love” out of your head), it has becomes something of a cult favorite. And rightfully so! This movie is terrific! – Drew Taylor

“Popeye”

Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ – March 1

The first film in a two-film co-production deal between Walt Disney Pictures and Paramount, the live-action “Popeye” movie hails from Robert Altman, who at the very least had a knack for casting, with Robin Williams as the titular sailor man and Shelley Duvall as Olive Oil. (They are both amazing.) The production design is similarly mindboggling; they created an entire cartoonish fishing village in Malta. Today the sets still stand and have become something of a tourist destination. And the music by Harry Nilsson is really great too and had a resurgence thanks to Altman acolyte Paul Thomas Anderson using one of the songs in his Adam Sandler movie “Punch-Drunk Love.” Of course, when “Popeye” was released it received some scathing reviews but still managed to make a profit financially. Watching it now, the film’s boldness and commitment are evident, with Altman’s restless creativity finding its way to his framing and staging of sequences to resemble comic book panels, in a way that would predate similar oddball adaptations like Ang Lee’s “Hulk” and Warren Beatty’s “Dick Tracy.” Just like “Popeye,” they were ahead of their time. Maybe by eons. – Drew Taylor

“The Hunted”

Paramount Pictures

Paramount+ – March 1

In the 1970s, director William Friedkin was nearly untouchable, making three genuine masterpieces (“The French Connection,” “The Exorcist” and “Sorcerer”) back-to-back-to-back. But what nobody talks about is that since then, he’s consistently made thoughtful, provocative movies that nearly reach the status of his earlier classic, with one being in the same league (1985’s “To Live and Die in L.A.”) “The Hunted” is one of those near-masterpieces and, unlike some of his later work, one of the least heralded. In “The Hunted” Benicio del Toro plays a soldier suffering from PTSD who goes on a killing spree in a national park. Tommy Lee Jones plays his former instructor who is now tasked with taking him down. (Just like in “Basic,” Connie Nielsen plays a largely thankless supporting role.) That’s literally the entire movie. It’s 94-minutes long, runs on pure testosterone and is more violent than four “Nightmare on Elm Street” movies. It’s also elegantly directed by Friedkin, who employs cinematographer Caleb Deschanel to great effect and gets to noodle around in some of his favorite thematic terrain – namely the blurry line between man and animal and the way that the system (in this case the United States Army) can advance that progression. (In some ways it feels like Friedkin’s response to the Bush administration’s penchant for barbarism.) It’s easy to overlook “The Hunted” in Friedkin’s filmography but doing so would mean missing one of his more purely pleasurable works. – Drew Taylor

“Hanna”

Focus Features

Peacock – March 1

“Adapt or die.” These three words encapsulate “Hanna,” a high-tech, high-concept thriller from director Joe Wright, a filmmaker more closely associated with austere period dramas like “Pride and Prejudice,” “Atonement” and “Darkest Hour.” “Hanna” is definitely a departure – it follows the title character, a young girl (played excellently by Saoirse Ronan) who lives with her father (Eric Bana) in a remote outpost and is trained to be a spy, just like him. When outside forces (led by Lydia Tár herself Cate Blanchett) interrupt their idyllic life, Hanna has to go on the run from government agents and hired assassins (like “White Lotus” standout Tom Hollander’s fey Isaacs). A spy thriller as artfully and intricately put together as one of his period baubles, “Hanna” is fueled by a propulsive score by British electronic outfit The Chemical Brothers and embroidered with fairy tale imagery. All of this creates a singularly unforgettable experience. It’s a blast. – Drew Taylor

“Rocky,” “Rocky II,” “Rocky III,” “Rocky IV,” “Rocky V” and “Rocky Balboa”

Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky” (United Artists)

Prime Video – March 1

There’s never been a better time to catch up with the “Rocky” franchise, with “Creed III” now playing in theaters. While you have to go over to HBO Max to stream the “Creed” movies, all six “Rocky” movies are currently streaming on Prime Video. Sylvester Stallone’s Best Picture-winning 1976 original is still tops, as it follows an underdog boxer trying to defeat the odds, but the franchise as a whole has its charms. – Adam Chitwood

“House Party” (2023)

Ron Batzdorff/WB

HBO Max – March 3

Yes, there was a new “House Party” movie! It was released earlier this year and was actually pretty good! Directed by music video and commercial director Calmatic and written by “Atlanta” veterans Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover, this new “House Party” focuses on two somewhat aimless buddies in their 20’s (Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole) who decide to throw a house party at LeBron James’ house. (James is a producer and makes an extended cameo appearance.) Of course, all sorts of wackiness ensues, and the movie takes some unexpected, very appreciated leaps plus, you know, things you’d probably expect (like a cameo from original “House Party” stars Kid ‘n Play). Quite frankly, it was enjoyable enough to make you wish for some sequels. Could a pajama jam be in the works? – Drew Taylor

“Triangle of Sadness”

Neon

Hulu – March 3

Just in time for Oscar voting to begin, “Triangle of Sadness” is now streaming on Hulu. Nominated for Best Picture, Director and Original Screenplay, the new film from “Force Majeure” and “The Square” filmmaker Ruben Ôstlund takes aim at the ruling class as it follows the exploits of a celebrity couple (played by Harris Dickinson and the late Charlbi Dean) in three chapters. Key to the story is a trip on a yacht, but it’s what follows after that middle chapter that really pushes the film over the edge. Woody Harrelson co-stars as the Captain of the ship. – Adam Chitwood

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

DreamWorks Animation

Peacock – March 10

First, to answer your question, yes it has been a long time since the last “Puss in Boots” movie. (The first “Puss in Boots” was released in 2011; the last “Shrek” movie opened a year earlier.) But the character (voiced by Antonio Banderas) is still super entertaining and for the sequel they’ve saddled him with some actual pathos. After running through his seven lives, Puss is now on his last, leading him on a desperate mission to wish on a wishing star for more time. As far as set-ups for animated films go, that one is pretty good. But what makes “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” so special is both its expressive, painterly art style (which the filmmakers refer to as a “fairy tale look”) and its willingness to plumb the deeper, darker aspects of the character and his situation (as exemplified by an early meeting with a shadowy wolf character who is literally death). The movie, since its release in December, has taken on a life of its own, racking up an impressive box office tally and becoming widely talked about online, including because of its frank depiction of a panic attack and, of course, those eye-popping visuals. – Drew Taylor

“Luther: The Fallen Sun”

Netflix

Netflix – March 10

“Luther,” the beloved BBC detective series starring Idris Elba as Detective John Luther, ran for five seasons and 20 episodes between 2010 and 2019. A film had been floated by creator and writer Neil Cross (who in a Sisyphean, Taylor Sheridan-ish way, wrote every single episode) as early as 2013, following the broadcast of the third season. But serious discussion didn’t begin until 2020 after the fifth season finale. And now “Luther: The Fallen Sun” is finally here. Co-starring the great Cynthia Ervino as a detective tasked with bringing Luther in and Andy Serkis, as a tech billionaire serial killer using his vast technological reach to target victims, this feature-length thriller should delight longtime fans and new converts alike. But will this be the final “Luther” case or will there be more? The only way to find out is to watch. – Drew Taylor

“Chang Can Dunk”

Disney+

Disney+ – March 10

Everybody loves a good heartwarming Disney sports movie right? In the tradition of “The Mighty Ducks,” “Remember the Titans” and “McFarland, USA,” comes “Chang Can Dunk.” Bloom Li plays Chang, who is picked-on in high school but who is determined to slam dunk. There’s a first love subplot, a superstar sports player who serves as Chang’s rival and, we’re assuming, some uplifting tunes on the soundtrack. While this might sound like standard issue stuff, writer/director Jingyi Shao’s script was good enough to wind up on the 2020 addition of The Black List (an industry-wide list of the best unproduced screenplays). There might be a little more spring in Chang’s step. Watch on a sleepy Sunday night for maximum “Wonderful World of Disney” vibes. – Drew Taylor

“Watcher”

Shudder

Hulu – March 10

At one point Chloe Okuno was set to direct “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” the gen-Z whodunnit that became a mild sensation when A24 opened it last summer. Okuno was eventually replaced and moved onto another movie as writer/director. That movie was “Watcher.” And, if we’re being completely honest, it’s a much better movie than “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” In “Watcher” Maika Monroe plays a young woman who moves with her husband (Karl Glusman) to Bucharest and begins to suspect that a creepy neighbor (Burn Gorman) is actually a serial killer who has been secretly terrorizing the city. One of last year’s very best movies, it pays homage to classics from Alfred Hitchcock and Roman Polanski while forging its own, much more contemporary path. (In particular there’s a lovely sensitivity for the city’s local sex workers.) Sure, you can sit on the whole seat … but you’ll only need the edge. It’s that exciting and suspenseful. – Drew Taylor

“The Magician’s Elephant”

Netflix

Netflix – March 17

Originally set up in 2009 at 20th Century Fox with writer Martin Hynes, it eventually moved to Netflix, where Hynes remained as a screenwriter and Wendy Rogers came aboard to direct. This eventual version of “The Magician’s Elephant,” based on the 2009 novel by Kate DiCamillo (her novel “Flora & Ulysses” was recently adapted by Disney+), follows Peter (voiced by Noah Jupe) who is searching for his missing sister Adele (Pixie Davies). In order to find her, he is told to find a magician (Benedict Wong) and his pachyderm pal. This movie features gorgeous animation from Animal Logic (“The LEGO Movie,” “DC League of Super-Pets,” “Happy Feet”) and an agreeably all-star cast (Brian Tyree Henry, Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Richardson and Dawn French also provide voices). Ready to fall under “The Magician’s Elephant’s” spell? – Drew Taylor

“Boston Strangler”

Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon in “Boston Strangler”

Hulu – March 17

The Boston Strangler was a serial killer that terrorized the Boston area and claimed 13 female victims in the 1960s. And while a suspect was arrested and convicted, there have been lingering doubts about how many of the murders the final suspect was responsible for. “Boston Stranger,” a new movie from writer/director Matt Ruskin, looks to investigate the deeper mysteries that surge underneath the case. Keira Knightley plays a plucky reporter who teams with a more seasoned vet (Carrie Coon) in an effort to publicize the murders and, later, to investigate who was actually killing these women. Ruskin takes a more layered, “Zodiac”-style approach, both in terms of the depiction of the murders and the way that the crimes suck people from outside its orbit into a black hole of obsession. This is a very different tract than the excellent 1968 film “The Boston Strangler” took (there are, sadly, no exciting split-screen sequences). But this new “Boston Strangler” is just as riveting. – Drew Taylor

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Neon

HBO Max – March 19

Another 2023 Oscar nominee, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is up for Best Documentary Feature and follows the life and career of photographer/activist Nan Goldin, including her efforts to hold the Sackler family accountable for their part in the opioid epidemic. Laura Poitras, director of the documentary “Citizenfour,” directs. – Adam Chitwood

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

Prime Video – March 24

If you missed it in theaters, didn’t rent it on Digital, didn’t buy it on Blu-ray and didn’t stream it on Paramount+, you’ll be able to stream “Top Gun: Maverick” – one of the best films of 2022 bar-none – on Amazon Prime Video later this month. This muscular, surprisingly emotional sequel finds Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he’s tasked with training a young group of pilots for a dangerous, top secret mission. The catch? One of the pilots is the son of Goose, played by Miles Teller. And Goose and Maverick aren’t exactly on speaking terms. Joseph Kosinski (“Oblivion”) directs and Cruise’s frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”) produces and co-wrote the screenplay. This movie is a miracle. – Adam Chitwood

“Murder Mystery 2”

Netflix

Netflix – March 31

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reunite once more for “Murder Mystery 2,” a sequel to their 2019 film “Murder Mystery.” Once again they play couple Nick and Audrey, and once again they find themselves enmeshed in a murder mystery while abroad. This time they’re officially private detectives, and the new ensemble includes Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tony Goldwyn and Wilmer Valderrama. – Adam Chitwood

“Prom Pact”

Disney

Disney+ – March 31

Get ready for some Disney Channel Original Movie (or DCOM) fun! “Prom Pact” stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, a Disney Channel superstar thanks to her work as the title character in “Andi Mack” and Disney+ series “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” and Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s “Zombies” franchise. She plays Mandy, a singlehanded high school student whose sights are set on attending Harvard. She’ll do anything to get there, including asking for help from the odious school jock. (The movie seems to feature a series of increasingly ludicrous Promposals, hence the title.) “Prom Pact” should be some good, wholesome fun for the whole family, featuring some actors your kids will probably recognize and (if the poster is any indication) some ‘80s references for the adults. Everybody wins! – Drew Taylor

“Tetris”

Taron Egerton in “Tetris” (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ – March 31

Just to be clear, “Tetris” is not a dramatization of your favorite falling block videogame (although we’d probably be pretty into that too). Instead, the movie tells the true-life story of Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), a videogame designer and entrepreneur who was pursuing the rights to “Tetris” for Nintendo’s new handheld console the Game Boy. Part of what makes the movie so much fun is that the story quickly takes the shape of a 1980’s thriller, with Cold War suspense set pieces, evil corporate goons, shifty spies and a soundtrack full of beloved, neon-tinged jams. Only instead of this being “Rocky IV” (or whatever), “Tetris” actually happened! Produced by “Kingsman” filmmaker Matthew Vaughn and brightly directed by Jon S. Baird, “Tetris” is an absolute joy. Just make sure to have your Switch handy. After you watch, you’ll want to play the game immediately. – Drew Taylor