Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in March 2023

March marks the change in seasons and in Netflix’s lineup. Several popular and/or critically acclaimed series are leaving the streamer this month.

Among them are “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” starring Forest Whitaker as Cecil Gaines, a Black butler who worked in the White House for 50 years. Oprah Winfrey plays his wife Gloria. The star-studded supporting cast, which was nominated for a SAG Award, includes Mariah Carey, John Cusack, Jane Fonda, Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard, Lenny Kravitz, James Marsden, David Oyelowo, Alex Pettyfer, Vanessa Redgrave, Alan Rickman, Liev Schreiber, and Robin Williams.

The gay cowboy movie “Brokeback Mountain” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger is also leaving Netflix. At the 78th Annual Academy Awards in 2006, the film was lost Best Picture to “Crash” but won Best Director (Ang Lee), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score. (It entered with the most nominations — 8 — and tied for most won — 3.)

Read on to find out which movies and films are leaving Netflix in March 2023.

Leaving March 5

“Hap and Leonard” Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 16

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“Outback Truckers” Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 18

“Instant Hotel” Season 2

Leaving March 24

“Shtisel” Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 25

“Big Time Rush” Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 31

“30 Minutes or Less”

“Brokeback Mountain”

