Paramount Sets ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ for Holiday 2024 Release

Paramount has set a new release date for “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” moving the video game adaptation to a release on December 20, 2024 while pushing back an untitled “Smurfs” musical to February 2025.



The decision to move Sega’s famous blue speedster into the competitive holiday season shows how bullish Paramount is on the franchise, as the first “Sonic the Hedgehog” was released on Valentine’s Day weekend in 2020 with “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” getting a release this past April during the spring break period for many schools.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! #SonicMovie3 IS COMING TO THEATRES ON DECEMBER 20, 2024!!! AHHH!!! pic.twitter.com/2H2QtmwxZl — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) August 9, 2022



Combined, the two “Sonic” films have grossed $721 million worldwide, with “Sonic 2” grossing $401.8 million. The third “Sonic” film, which was greenlit before “Sonic 2” was even released, will see the addition of Sonic’s adversary-turned-antihero ally Shadow the Hedgehog. Paramount has also announced that a spinoff series starring Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna is in development for Paramount+.



While the December 2024 slate still has to be completely filled out, “Sonic 3” will be going up against another threequel with blue protagonists: James Cameron’s “Avatar 3.” Given its pedigree as a sequel to the highest grossing film ever, “Avatar 3” will likely be handicapped as the top holiday grosser, though its true box office potential won’t be known until “Avatar: The Way of Water” hits theaters this winter.



The sole other major release set for holiday 2024 is Universal’s adaptation of the musical “Wicked,” which will be directed by Jon M. Chu and is set for a Christmas Day opening.