In “Hacks,” Las Vegas stand-up legend Deborah Vance is determined to get her Hollywood redemption, with (or without) the help of up-and-coming writer Ava Daniels.

But for the people behind the critically acclaimed Max series — which was just renewed for a fourth season on Thursday — bringing the half-hour comedy to life is a passion project they feel lucky to give audiences. The series was renewed for Season 4 Thursday, as it released its Season

Ahead of Thursday night’s finale, star Hannah Einbinder and co-creators Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky opened up about Season 3 and the current state of the comedy climate.

Emmy-nominated Einbinder revealed which comic icon she looked up to while honing her craft.

“I think my personal Deborah Vance would have been Jim Carrey, honestly,” she told TheWrap during a premiere event in early May. “That would be the comedian who I idolized and studied and really loved so much.”

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Aniello explained why it’s so important to have half-hour sitcoms like “Hacks” at this moment in time.

“It’s been two years since the show’s been on, and that’s a long two years. Just For Laughs closed down, a lot of venues have closed down. A lot of places for people to pull their chops making comedy have evaporated as of late,” she said. “And especially — sorry to say — in an election year, it feels like we need more outlets for comedy and comedians, and for people to feel like they can say things that aren’t just complaining about cancel culture on a podcast.”

“It’s a little over, it’s a little done. Let’s be over it and actually get back to comedy. Stop complaining about queer, trans people. Actually make some jokes about the culture that we’re living in because things are f—g dark,” Aniello added. “I really hope that this show can provide some laughs for people in a way that doesn’t make people feel bad and only makes them feel good.”

Fellow co-showrunner Statsky agreed, adding, “We feel very lucky to be making a comedy as the appetite for comedy gets a little bit smaller for whatever reason.”

Before the season premiered earlier this month, the group got together for a fan screening at Vidiots in Eagle Rock where they took part in a Q&A panel straight out of the show. HBO then hosted an afterparty at the nearby Capri Club, complete with “Hacks”-branded poker chips, hats, Polaroids, cocktails and even decks of cards.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, the “Hacks” cast also includes Emmy winner Jean Smart, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Megan Stalter, Rose Abdoo, Poppy Liu, Kaitlin Olson and the third and final co-creator/showrunner Paul W. Downs, among many others.

“We congratulate ‘Hacks” brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television. ‘Hacks’ is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream,” Sarah Aubrey, the head of Max original programming, said while celebrating the show’s Season 4 renewal. “The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant, but also a joy to work with. We couldn’t be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava and the rest of the ‘Hacks’ family.”

The first three seasons on “Hacks” are now available to stream on Max.