Sony has acquired the rights to “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” a romantic comedy executive produced by Selena Gomez, that the studio will release in theaters on July 10, making it the earliest major studio release of the summer.

Geraldine Viswanathan (“Bad Education”) and Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things”) co-star in the film that is the directorial debut of Natalie Krinsky.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions’ Stage 6 Films acquired the worldwide rights to “The Broken Hearts Gallery” from producer and financier No Trace Camping. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.

Also Read: Sony, WarnerMedia, Disney, ViacomCBS Weigh in on George Floyd Protests Urging 'Collective Empathy,' 'Action'

Sony’s release plans for “The Broken Hearts Gallery” put it ahead of Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” which has held firm to its July 17 release date even as other major tentpole films both before and after it have shuffled release dates. It does still come after the release of Solstice Studios’ action-thriller “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe, which opens on July 1.

Movie theaters in California have been authorized to open as soon as June 12 at 25% capacity, though most major theater chains will likely still be targeting a July reopening as they prepare to add new safety measures prescribed by the state.

Krinsky’s film, which she wrote and directed, asks the question, what if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? “The Broken Hearts Gallery” follows the always unique Lucy (Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

Also Read: Is a 'Bad Boys 4' Ever Going to Happen?

Starring alongside Viswanathan and Montgomery are Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters.

“Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience,” Gomez said in a statement.

“Now more than ever, ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ will resonate with audiences ready for a feel-good moviegoing experience this summer,” Josh Greenstein, motion picture group president, said in a statement. “We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners’ anticipated reemergence, as — and when — state-by-state safety guidelines are met.”

Also Read: Tom Hanks WWII Movie 'Greyhound' Moves From Sony to Apple TV+

“I am beyond thrilled Sony has defined our relationship by bringing ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ into the world,” Krinsky said in a statement. “Getting a film made — especially your first — is like finding a soulmate: years of heartbreak and (maybe) ultimate triumph. In this moment of distance it feels good to fall in love. I can’t wait for audiences to (safely) see it in theatres.”

The film is produced and financed by No Trace Camping’s David Gross and executive produced by Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Jesse Shapira, Jeff Arkuss, Josh Clay Phillips, Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen. Produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates.

Endeavor Content and Jamie Feldman of LGNAFC negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.