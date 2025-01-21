Sony Pictures Television Promotes Keith Le Goy to Chairman

Sony has tapped Keith Le Goy as chairman of Sony Pictures Television.

The longtime Sony executive, who joined the company in 1999, will expand his oversight to include all of the studio’s domestic and international production, including the game shows and Game Show Network (GSN), Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) announced Tuesday. He will continue to report to SPE president and CEO Ravi Ahuja, who took over from former chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra at the beginning of 2025.

Le Goy most recently served as Sony Pictures Television’s president of distribution, where he oversaw the studio’s combined television and home entertainment distribution as well as its marketing division, while also leading SPE’s cable networks in Latin America and Europe.

“Keith has a remarkable track record at SPE, both in distribution and the businesses he has led. He is strategic, growth-oriented, and has a razor-sharp mind,” Ahuja said in a statement announcing the news. “Just as importantly, as a close partner of mine in our TV business, I have seen firsthand that he is a fantastic colleague. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

During his tenure, Le Goy has helped usher in new distribution models, securing key deals for Sony IP like “Seinfeld” as well as output deals with Netflix and Disney. During this time, SPE’s digital home entertainment business saw its highest revenue year ever globally for the movie business in 2024, with SPE’s entity Crunchyroll reaching 15 million paying subscribers in over 200 territories.

“It is a privilege to take the helm of the television group at this transformative time in the industry,” Le Goy said. “Thanks to Ravi and our incredible teams, SPT is well positioned to lead and build upon our rich legacy in this evolving and dynamic marketplace, and I am invigorated by the opportunities ahead.”

Le Goy joined Sony in 1999, and before that, served as the Walt Disney Company’s VP of sales for Europe. In 2018, news broke that Le Goy was sued for sexual harassment in 2014 by a former assistant at the studio, though the lawsuit was subsequently settled two years later.

Sony Pictures Television’s slate currently includes “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy!,” “The Boys,” “Cobra Kai,” “The Last of Us,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Outlander,” “For All Mankind,” “Shark Tank,” “90-Day Fiancé,” “Twisted Metal,” “The Night Agent” and “Dark Matter,” among others.