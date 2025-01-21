Trevor Noah to Host Grammy Awards for 5th Consecutive Year

Trevor Noah is back to host the 67th annual Grammy Awards, marking his fifth consecutive year as master of ceremonies.

The former “Daily Show” host, who previously hosted the 63rd, 64th, 65th and 66th installments of the Grammys, will also serve as a producer on the show.

The 2025 ceremony will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT on CBS and stream live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the next day.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

Per CBS, the telecast will “carry a renewed sense of purpose” by raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect others.

In response to the wildfires, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, initially contributing $1 million to support impacted music creatives and professionals. Additional contributions helped the fund distribute over $2 million in “emergency aid to those most in need.”

Nominations for the 67th annual awards show saw Beyoncé bring in the biggest number of 2025 nods with 11 in total — including Best Country Album — for “Cowboy Carter.” Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone scored seven nominations each, while Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift earned six nods apiece.