Grammys to Continue as Planned, Telecast Will Raise Funds for LA Fire Relief

The 2025 Grammys will continue as planned as the Los Angeles wildfires rage on.

The telecast of the ceremony, which is scheduled to air live on Feb. 2, will now raise funds for those displaced by the fires and will honor first responders who have been risking their lives to contain the blazes.

“In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned,” Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and board of trustees chair Tammy Hurt wrote in a letter to Recording Academy members obtained by TheWrap. “This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: Raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

In response to the fires, Mason Jr. and Hurt also shared that the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort last week, initially contributing $1 million to support music creatives and professionals. Additional contributions helped the fund distribute over $2 million in “emergency aid to those most in need.”

The Grammys update comes nearly a week after the wildfires in Los Angeles began to rage, with the death toll for the natural disaster reaching at least 24 people while thousands were displaced. In the wake of the fires, several awards-centric events were postponed or canceled, including the Critics’ Choice Awards, which has been postponed to Sunday, Jan. 26; the BAFTA Tea Party, which was canceled altogether; and the AFI Awards luncheon, which was also postponed until a later date.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort and unite like nothing else,” the letter concluded. “The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community, but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

Nominations for the 67th annual awards show saw Beyoncé bring in the biggest number of 2025 nods with 11 in total — including Best Country Album — for “Cowboy Carter.” Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone also scored seven nominations each, while Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift earned six nods apiece.