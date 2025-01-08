Critics’ Choice Awards Postponed Due to Los Angeles Fires

The Critics’ Choice Awards have been postponed as the Los Angeles wildfires continue to grow, according to media reports.

The 30th annual awards ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, has been pushed from Jan. 12 to Jan. 26 as the wildfires reach well over 10,000 acres across the city as of Wednesday morning.

“This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement to media.

The Chelsea Handler-hosted show will still take place at the Barker Hangar, and will broadcast live on E!, with the ceremony streaming the next day on Peacock.

The organization follows suit after several awards-centric events for the weekend were called off amid the growing wildfires, including Saturday’s BAFTA Tea Party, which was canceled, and Friday’s AFI Awards luncheon, which was also postponed until a later date.

“In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend’s BAFTA Tea Party,” BAFTA said in a statement. “The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted.”

Several other Hollywood events and premieres for the rest of the week have been canceled, including Tuesday’s premiere events for Amazon’s “Unstoppable” and Universal’s “Wolf Man” and an FYC event for Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night.” Premiere events for Paramount’s “Better Man,” Prime Video’s “On Call” and Max’s “The Pitt” were also nixed.

Additionally, production has been paused on a handful of Los Angeles productions, including Max’s “Hacks,” NBC’s “Suits: LA” and “Happy’s Place,” Apple TV+’s “Loot,” Peacock’s “Ted” and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Doctor Odyssey,” among others.